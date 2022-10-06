The Standard
Portland Cliffs info session at Portland Lighthouse on October 8 from 10am-1pm.

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 6 2022
An listening post to discuss the cliffs at Portland in between Nun's Beach and the Anderson Point will run at Portland Lighthouse on Saturday from 10am-1pm.

The safety of Portland's cliff face will be discussed at a public session on Saturday.

