The safety of Portland's cliff face will be discussed at a public session on Saturday.
The ongoing erosion of the cliffs presents a significant risk to human safety and damage to infrastructure, according to Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP).
The session is to discuss the challenges facing the area between Nun's Beach and the Anderson Point staircase and future remediation options.
Sections of the cliff have deteriorated to a point where there is potential for a large-scale failure, such as cliff collapse or landslide, and this could happen suddenly and without warning.
The public feedback will help to inform the adaptation options to ensure public safety along and below the cliffs.
The staircase has been closed since late August due to serious safety concerns, including highly unstable footing.
Large swells, heavy rainfall and coastal erosion have impacted the staircase over time, causing stability issues where the steps join the cliff face.
DELWP's Coastal Adaptation Plan aims to improve public safety at the cliffs which includes appropriate triggers to manage coastal hazards over time.
It includes a pathways approach which "is a decision making strategy made up of a sequence of manageable steps or decision points over time".
DELWP has hired a consultant to prepare a coastal risk-based adaptation in line with this approach to "inform the adaptation options and management actions from Anderson Point through to Nun's beach to address cliff landslides and rockfall risks".
The listening post will be held at Portland Lighthouse on Saturday from 10am-1pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
