Lifestyle properties continue to grow in popularity since the pandemic, with tightly-held semi-rural properties attracting strong buyer interest.
A four-bedroom home on five acres of land and located on Warrnambool's city fringe is on the market.
Homeseeka Real Estate senior sales agent Tim Wells expects the lifestyle property to be popular with a range of buyers.
Mr Wells said the home at 29 Veal Road was built in the early 1990s and had been fully renovated throughout by a local builder.
Mr Wells said lifestyle blocks close to Warrnambool were in demand and while always popular, he'd noticed an increased interest during the COVID-19 real estate boom.
"There's no shortage of people who want that little bit of space around," he said. "Especially with the residential blocks in the Warnambool township and in the new developments getting smaller," Mr Wells said.
"It's very hard to get a 1000-square-metre parcel of land where you can have your house and a shed for your trailer or caravan."
The home, which is located in the city's growing north-east corridor and close to the Horne Road industrial park, is for sale via expressions of interest with a price guide of $1.35 million.
"The locale is literally like living in the country but you're two minutes back to residential Warrnambool," Mr Wells said.
"Normally to get that sort of acreage you have to go out of town. Whereas in this pocket, it's still within the Warrnambool boundary and you've got your acreage if you want a hobby farm and a couple of sheep or cows.
He said lifestyle and semi-rural properties were popular with people keen for some space including farmers and Melbourne buyers who thought nothing of a five or ten minute commute, compared to city travel distances of 30 to 45 minutes or more.
"Especially in the last 18 months to two years these types of properties have attracted a lot of strong buyer interest and strong competition," he said.
"It's only a couple of minutes from Bunnings, the Homemaker Centre and the Flying Horse. It's a highly desired part of town and five acres of land right on Warrnambool's fringe.
"There's been quite a lot of money spent on it. From the outside its a classic 1990s home but as soon as you walk in the front door it's a brand new home inside.
"There's two very stylish bathrooms, an awesome kitchen with a butlers pantry, alfresco area, two living areas and ducted vacuuming."
Mr Wells said there was a double garage, a fully operational bore plus two freshwater tanks and an extra six-by-six metre shed with more room to add further shedding if needed.
"We have had a lot of these properties snapped up by Melbourne buyers and downsizing farmers, so they're very popular. They're in high demand. They're the type of property that's not always available because people hold on to them so when they come up they attract a lot of interest.
"There hasn't been anything in this area recently but when they do pop up, the ones that have sold over the last couple of years have sold very, very quickly."
