Rising cost of living and interest rate hikes as well as ongoing staff shortages are taking a toll on city businesses, including those in trade and service related industries.
Warrnambool hardware business Ponting Brothers is running its free monthly big tradie brekkie today with support from mental health support agency Wellways who will be onsite to chat to its trade customers.
Ponting Brothers operations manager Peter Rawle said financial and pandemic-related challenges were affecting almost everyone he spoke to.
"Everyone's taken a bit of a hit lately," Mr Rawle said. "The interest rate hikes, the price of fuel and food and utilities going up. It's really, really hard on a lot of people. We're just trying to get it out there that we're here and we're tying to help everyone out."
He said trying to recruit new staff was "basically impossible" and some employees weren't in the right headspace to return to work post-pandemic and needed additional support.
"Some people are really struggling," he said. "People who have had multi-million dollar businesses, they're working weekends and nights to pay what they owe.
He said some business owners were working 16-hour days as interest rates continued to rise and clients were cancelling their house build because they could no longer afford them, causing a flow-on effect.
"That goes onto the builders who have already paid for the materials," Mr Rawle said. "They're not getting paid for it, so they have to finish the project so it can be sold so they can be paid which is extremely hard to do.
"They're really doing it tough. I don't know how many people can fund that sort of stuff."
The big tradie breakfasts have resumed over the past few months to include a Wellways team member as an initial contact point and someone to talk to in an informal setting.
"We're trying to support the community who support us," he said. "Wellways are really reaching out to the tradies at the moment because a lot of people are doing it hard."
Wellways Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub senior support worker Brooke Coleman said it was trying to get out into the community to break down the barriers to accessing mental health support.
"We wanted to focus on men's mental health because of the people that we're seeing come through the program we know there's a need for that.
"There's still a lot of anxiety around approaching a service so it's very important to be out in the community."
Ms Coleman said its support workers were seeing a lot of cost of living and financial pressures especially for business owners, staff shortage challenges as well as "huge homelessness" issues in the city.
"Our program is funded out of COVID and we're still seeing people feeling quite anxious about re-engaging in the community and back into the workforce, so getting back to what is now the normal.
"We're seeing lots of really emotionally exhausted people just because it's been such a big year.
"We're a low intensity service," she said. "If we feel they could benefit from further support we can refer them onto clinical services or assist them in doing that.
"We encourage people to come and have a chat. It might be about a friend or family member or to gather information about the program knowing it's local support."
Mr Rawle said the free breakfast helped build a sense of community among it's customers. The big tradie brekkie runs from 8.30am onwards on Wednesday (October 5) and every month.
