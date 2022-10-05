The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Ponting Brothers and Wellways join forces to help tradies 'doing it tough'

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ponting Brothers operations manager Peter Rawle and Wellways senior support worker Brooke Coleman host a free big tradie brekkie each month to support its customers and provide a mental health presence in the wake of rising living costs and other challenges. Picture by Anthony Brady

Rising cost of living and interest rate hikes as well as ongoing staff shortages are taking a toll on city businesses, including those in trade and service related industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.