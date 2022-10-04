Drug offender likely to receive reduced jail term

A Warrnambool man with a shocking record or drug use, offending and being jailed is likely to now be imprisoned for just time already served on new charges.
Lachlan Mitchell, 26, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a contest mention and lawyer Ian Pugh asked for a sentence indication.
Charges involving speeding and failing to stop for police were adjourned off for a contested hearing but magistrate John Bentley said those offences would not change the overall sentence.
Other charges include dangerous driving while pursued by police, failing to stop on police directions and unlicensed driving.
Mr Mitchell has already served 70 days in remand custody on the charges.
His last jail sentence was for seven months late last year and he was previously imprisoned for four years after an ice-fuelled armed robbery that saw Mr Mitchell being chased by police across the south-west.
His current charges also breach a community corrections order.
Mr Mitchell said he had missed a few CCO appointments but he did stay in contact with his corrections officer and attended most of his appointments.
Mr Bentley said the accused man was seriously in danger of becoming institutionalised.
It's expected to take four to six weeks for a breach of the CCO to be listed by the corrections office.
The magistrate indicated Mr Mitchell should stay in custody until the breach was listed, when he would consider imposing a time served sentence and another CCO, with judicial monitoring in place.
Mr Mitchell indicated he would now plead guilty to charges.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald expressed surprise that Mr Mitchell was being offered little more than a 70-day sentence when his last court appearance resulted in a seven-month jail term.
The case is expected to return to court in just over a month to be finalised.
