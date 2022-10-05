South-west police ramp up road patrols in lead up to Christmas

South-west police are ramping up their efforts to reduce road incidents in the lead up to Christmas.
Warrnambool police Superintendent Martin Hardy said he had been alarmed by a number of "thoroughly preventable" crashes on south-west roads earlier this year.
Superintendent Hardy said while police had ramped up their testing efforts, he was shocked two people each day were being caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"We're seeing roughly two impaired drivers a day on our roads," Superintendent Hardy said.
"I'm a local road user and I don't want to be on the road with someone who has drugs or alcohol in their system.
"It's disappointing that people are reckless with their drug and alcohol use."
Superintendent Hardy said while he didn't condone the use of drugs or alcohol, people should plan ahead if they were going to drink alcohol at a function.
"People need to take responsibility for their actions and look out for friends and family," he said.
Superintendent Hardy said Warrnambool police had been working with local stakeholders, including the region's liquor accord, to stamp out drink and drug driving.
"We will be working with our community partners to reduce the number of drug and alcohol impaired drivers," he said.
Police are also targeting driver distraction, including the use of mobile phones and speeding.
Superintendent Hardy said there had also been an increase in collisions involving cyclists and pedestrians and urged motorists to be aware of all road users.
He said uniformed and plain clothes police would be out in force.
"We will be focusing on reducing road trauma," he said.
"People need to be mindful of other road users."
Superintendent Hardy said he also supported initiatives that improved road safety, including a state government plan to offer discounts on licences.
Motorists who have incurred no demerit points or committed other road safety offences for three years prior to their renewal will be rewarded with a 25 per cent discount on their next licence renewal.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said road safety wasn't just about penalising riders and drivers who do the wrong thing - it was also about rewarding those who do the right thing.
Under the discount, car, motorcycle and heavy vehicle licence holders of all ages will benefit from the 25 per cent discount, saving up to $73 on a new 10 year licence.
"Hopefully it encourages people to drive according to the conditions and in a safe manner," Superintendent Hardy said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
