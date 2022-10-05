Exceptional historic property with beloved gardens | On the Land

Undeniably one-of-a-kind and exceptional on all fronts, magnificent Dalvui is your rare opportunity to become the next custodian of an extraordinary piece of country Australian history.
Set on gently rolling countryside and gifted with a spectacular Federation homestead, renovated manager's residence and extensive farming infrastructure, Dalvui is perhaps most well-known for its beloved gardens designed by visionary landscape artist and botanist William Guilfoyle.
The circa 1907 Queen Anne style homestead combining red terracotta, white stucco and rich use of timber is a sight to behold.
Featuring ornate characteristics, high ceilings, spacious proportions and stunning detail throughout.
The home offers 10 bedrooms, a collection of formal and informal living rooms, a breathtaking timber staircase and a stately dining room all with their original beauty meticulously preserved.
Alongside the homestead, the property boasts a recently updated four-bedroom manager's residence, and a historic stables and carriage house complex. The lush grounds of Dalvui are adored by many.
