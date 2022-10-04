The Standard
Police warn people being offered a cheap Makita drill or tradesman's radio after theft

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:00am, first published 12:26am
A Makita hammer drill was stolen from a cemetery shed. This is a file image.

Police are warning people offered a cheap hammer drill or radio to be wary after a burglary at the Warrnambool Cemetery.

Andrew Thomson

