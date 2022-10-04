Police are warning people offered a cheap hammer drill or radio to be wary after a burglary at the Warrnambool Cemetery.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a break-in was committed in a storage shed at the Warrnambool Cemetery off Otway Road between 4pm Friday and when it was reported to police on Monday morning.
He said a Makita hammer drill and a tradesman's radio were removed from the shed worth about $500.
"The offenders were able to open a padlocked garden storage shed, the offenders gained entry to the shed and removed the stolen items," he said.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw anything suspicious in that storage shed area in that time frame or anyone who has been offered a Makita hammer drill or a tradesman's radio to provide information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
IN OTHER NEWS
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.