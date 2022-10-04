Warrnambool youngster Gabe Lim says it was a "great eye-opener" playing with and against the best junior soccer players in the country.
The teenager led Victoria Green in the 14A division at the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour last week after earning selection earlier this year.
Vic Green secured four wins, a draw and two losses from its seven matches, just missing out on finals.
A highlight was the side's two-all draw with overall winners Queensland White on Wednesday.
"It was amazing, it was an awesome experience," Lim said.
"It's just another level of football they play up there, it was just insane.
"Just seeing some of the players, that you know will just go pro."
The centre-back played in five of the seven matches - he was rested for one and missed another with a severe corkie.
He was happy with his performances but said he would learn from playing against the high-quality opposition.
"I think there were a few things that I did really well and there were quite a few things that I could work on as well," he said.
"It's definitely been awesome just seeing the other players that play in my position on other teams and seeing how they play.
"For instance there was this one guy on the South Australian team, I think he's going to Aston Villa's academy in the Premier League.
"That was insane, just how technical he was with his feet as a centre-back. There were definitely things that I can look at and improve my game doing that."
The Warrnambool Wolves junior dreams of one day making a career out of soccer and now has a greater understanding of what it takes.
"I'd say it was really great going to this tournament seeing the things you have to, like how good you have to be to get a move to Aston Villa like that centre-back did," he said. "I'd say for me at the moment there's still quite a few things I need to work on."
Lim was thankful for his home club and everything it had done for him to date.
"They've been amazing, they sponsored me to go to the tournament," he said.
"It was just awesome, all the staff were amazing."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
