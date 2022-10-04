The Standard

Warrnambool teenager Gabe Lim learns plenty from playing in national youth soccer championships

By Matt Hughes
October 4 2022
Gabe Lim playing for Victoria Green at the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour.

Warrnambool youngster Gabe Lim says it was a "great eye-opener" playing with and against the best junior soccer players in the country.

