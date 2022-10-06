STEP into the colourful world of an eclectic range of hobby art on display at the Lighthouse Theatre.
Titled Afternoons with Armour, city artists paint together on a weekly basis at Armour Beardsley's classes.
Those showcasing their work are Armour, Virginia Ferrier, Kaye Netherway, Jillian Johnstone, Rhonda Welsh, Marie Bonner and Gayle Byron.
Ms Ferrier said there was no set theme but the works included Australiana scenes, local beaches, birds, people, flowers and horses.
"This is the result of the classes of hobby artists of which I think is pretty amazing with the work that's here," she said.
Ms Ferrier said those involved had painted for a "couple of years" while "Armour has a lifetime of experience".
The hobby artist said she got into painting four years ago when a friend asked her to undertake some art classes with her.
"So off we went and that started and it has continued to be something I look forward to every week," Ms Ferrier said.
"It stirred a creative spark I didn't know I had. I found I enjoyed it and the camaraderie and friendships too."
Ms Ferrier bases her pieces on photographs she has taken. She also paints at home and is studying a Certificate IV in Visual Arts at South West TAFE to "learn a bit more".
Afternoons with Armour is running upstairs at the Lighthouse Theatre Monday to Friday from 11.30am-4pm until October 21.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
