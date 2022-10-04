The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool Art Gallery facade given face lift, bidding farewell to Sunset Response

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Art Gallery's bright sunset-inspired facade, painted by internationally-recognised artist Ash Keating in November 2021 using fire extinguishers, is being repainted white and black in a "fresh contemporary look".

Warrnambool Art Gallery's controversial sunset-inspired facade is no longer, with the brightly-coloured building being repainted with a "fresh, contemporary look".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.