Warrnambool Art Gallery's controversial sunset-inspired facade is no longer, with the brightly-coloured building being repainted with a "fresh, contemporary look".
Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook said the repainting would be completed by the end of the month.
"(Artist) Ash Keating's Sunset Response is coming to an end so we're repainting the facade," Mr Bradbrook said. "There's no major murals. It will be straight white and black. It's a fresh contemporary look."
He said Keating was internationally-recognised and had been commissioned to paint the exterior of Museum Langmatt in Baden, Switzerland next year, off the back of the Sunset Response project, which would co-incide with his solo exhibition.
"This is an extraordinary outcome, showing that regional art galleries deliver innovative contemporary programming which has international reach and recognition, which fosters artists' longevity and careers," Mr Bradbrook said.
"Murals are part of our curating and our artistic program so if we see an opportunity for an artist to add something creative to the front of the building we might explore that avenue, but at the moment there's nothing in the pipeline in terms of murals.
"I'd say we'll keep it fresh with this new paint job for quite some time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.