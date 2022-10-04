The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Warrnambool man, 22, released on bail again despite repeat offending

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Repeated curfew breaker out again, but now reporting to police daily

UPDATED, Tuesday, 1.10pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.