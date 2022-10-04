Repeated curfew breaker out again, but now reporting to police daily

UPDATED, Tuesday, 1.10pm:
A 22-year-old Warrnambool man who continually breaches bail within a day of being in court now has to sign in at the Warrnambool police station every day.
Liam Flaherty, 22, of Wanstead Street, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with again breaching bail and police unsuccessfully applied for him to be remanded in custody.
Lawyer Xavier Farrelly said his client was trying to become acquainted with a young woman on Saturday night and that was why he attended at a licensed premise in breach of his curfew.
Flaherty has now recently breached his bail four times within 24 hours of being at court.
Last Friday he pleaded guilty to bail breaches and was fined $350.
He is scheduled to appear in Warrnambool court on October 12 charged with offences relating to stealing and torching cars.
Flaherty has already spent 120 days in prison on those charges while on remand.
He was previously released on bail with strict conditions, including he not use alcohol or drugs, not associate with a co-accused, obey a 10pm to 7am curfew and present at his front door of his home when required.
Magistrate John Bentley has now added a bail condition that Flaherty appear and sign in at the Warrnambool police station every day until his next court hearing next week.
In just a fortnight Flaherty has twice been caught at licensed premises in breach of his alcohol ban and curfew.
The magistrate said daily reporting to police was aimed at reminding Flaherty about his obligation and to wake him up and stop him "messing around".
"If you breach bail once, see what happens. You won't see a pub for an awful long time," Mr Bentley told Flaherty.
"I'm already getting a little tired of you."
Flaherty has to sign in between 8am and 6pm daily and obey a 8pm to 7am curfew.
Mr Bentley promised Flaherty that if he breached his bail again he would not be released from custody.
A 44-year-old Warrnambool man, already on charges relating to a raid in June, during which police found four different sorts of drugs, will also appear in court on Tuesday.
He was arrested in early June, spent time in custody on remand and is now on strict bail conditions.
The man is accused of breaching those bail conditions by associating with a co-accused.
Police arrested him on Monday after finding him hiding under a bed at an address he was banned from attending.
