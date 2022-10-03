A group of Terang residents are lobbying for a snack car to be included on the new Warrnambool to Melbourne VLocity trains, and the Corangamite Shire is taking its case to the state government.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein took the "quite unusual" step of raising the issue at a public council meeting where Corangamite councillors voted to write to Minister for Transport Ben Carroll to advocate for the retention of the catering service.
Cr Gstrein's motion thanked the state government for its investment in the Melbourne to Warrnambool railway line to enable the use of VLocity trains, but also expressed concerns the current catering service would discontinue when they arrived.
She Gstrein said she had been lobbied by a group of residents in Terang who were very concerned about the withdrawal of the services.
"I think we can't forget that this train actually services passengers from Mount Gambier and Portland who come through by bus to Warrnambool before boarding the train."
Cr Gstrein said it was fantastic to see the VLocity trains council had been advocating years for were finally coming onboard which would cater for those with limited mobility - something that was not available at all times with the current trains.
"On that side of things, VLocity trains are going to be of great benefit, however it is coming at a cost of losing some catering services," Cr Gstrein said. "I'd like to think the state government is considering how they address this issue whether it's on station snack bars or machines on trains, I'm not really sure.
"To put in the snack bar is going to take up a number of seats and I think it really is an important thing that country people shouldn't have to miss out on."
Cr Geraldine Conheady said because of the timeframe travellers needed to adhere to when they were on the train, it was really awkward for them to access food.
"Some of them are coming from Portland and Mount Gambier. That's very early in the morning, there's nothing open to purchase any food. Quite often when you are catching the train in Melbourne it's right on dinner time," she said.
Often appointments in the city left little time to purchase food before people boarded the train.
Peterborough's Ray Worland is among those who want to see the snack car remain on the train. "It's too long (of) a journey without it," he said. "To pack your own lunch means you have to get up another half-an-hour earlier - it's early enough as it is.
"We use the train a lot. To me it's a great a service, a great ride and it's quieter than the VLocity trains."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
