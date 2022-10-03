Two women allegedly strangled by man in unrelated assaults

A Warrnambool district man accused of strangling two women in separate alleged assaults has been released from custody.
Beau Couzens, 33, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made a successful bail application.
The court heard the man had 17 pages of criminal history involving assaults and firearm offences.
Then on July 13 he was allegedly at home when a fight erupted between him and a female known to him.
Mr Couzens allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and punched her to the face, causing immediate bruising and swelling.
He is then accused of picking up a pair of scissors and threatening to kill her.
The alleged victim left the address and attended another property where she rang police.
The court heard she suffered bruising to her neck.
Mr Couzens was subsequently arrested and charged with making a threat to kill, reckless conduct endangering persons and unlawful assault.
The man was already on bail charged with similar alleged offending against a different woman, including recklessly causing injury and endangering life.
The court heard that offending also involved strangulation.
Xavier Farrelly, representing Mr Couzens, said if his client was released on bail, he would reside in Framlingham and undergo culturally appropriate initiatives, including the men's healing program.
He said the man would contest some of the charges and faced a lengthy time in custody on remand awaiting a date for a contested hearing.
Mr Farrelly said being in custody on remand was unlikely to reduce the risk of Mr Couzens re-offending.
"It would ultimately have the opposite effect," he submitted to the court.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the man had been in custody since July and a likely date for a contested hearing was in 2023.
He said he would grant the man bail with "some reservations".
Mr Couzens will be released with strict conditions, including a 9pm to 6am curfew, that he reside in Framlingham and take part in the Court Integrated Services Program, which offers support for people on bail.
He will appear in court again on November 7.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
