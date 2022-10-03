The Standard
Warrnambool district man charged with serious assaults released on bail

By Jessica Howard
Updated October 4 2022 - 12:48am, first published October 3 2022 - 10:30pm
Two women allegedly strangled by man in unrelated assaults

A Warrnambool district man accused of strangling two women in separate alleged assaults has been released from custody.

