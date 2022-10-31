A large parcel of riverfront land in Dennington has been sold for the first time in more than a century and could be turned into housing by the new owners.
The land has been earmarked for residential development and has the capacity to be turned into between 400 and 500 housing blocks - many with river views or Merri River frontage.
The sale of the 41 hectares, which is bordered by Coghlans and Shannon roads, has recently been settled.
Latitude Real Estate development sales and acquisitions manager Michael Lowe said the land had sold in the past month but the sale price had been kept confidential.
"It's been in the current ownership for over 100 years," he said.
"It was a very good sale with very strong interest in the property.
"There was very good interest all the way through the marketing program."
Potential buyers were a mix of interstate and locals with 97 developers requesting a copy of the information memorandum, Mr Lowe said.
This sale has created further interest from local landowners with other properties in the Warrnambool area now listed for sale, he said.
The land was marketed as one of the largest parcels of general residential land to be offered for sale in recent times.
In June, a 48-hectare parcel of land along Aberline Road Warrnambool featuring 600 housing blocks was also put on the market.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
