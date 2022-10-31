The Standard
Dennington land sale could become new riverfront housing estate

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:00am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:00pm
Latitude Real Estate's Michael Lowe says the land has been in the same family for more than a century.

A large parcel of riverfront land in Dennington has been sold for the first time in more than a century and could be turned into housing by the new owners.

Local News

