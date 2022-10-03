Portland's Coast Guard has been promised $2.5 million for a new, fit-for-purpose base if the Liberal Nationals win the state election.
It comes after Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Brad Battin joined Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell for a visit of the site.
"The coast guard is a vital emergency service, particularly in a busy port like Portland," he said.
"The Liberal Nationals are serious about investing in proper infrastructure to allow our volunteer emergency service personnel to carry out their vitally-important work."
Ms Britnell - who has repeatedly called for upgrades to the facility - said the current situation was "abysmal".
"Until recently, the Portland Coast Guard was operating out of a shipping container, which is just abysmal given the important service it provides," Ms Britnell said.
"Because of the lack of investment from the Andrews Labor Government, they were forced to fundraise and purchase their own pre-fab building but that is clearly not a permanent solution."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.