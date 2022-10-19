The Standard
Home/News/Local News

'Bandicam' live stream installed at Hamilton's Parklands Reserve

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 19 2022 - 1:50am, first published 12:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning natural environment program officer Jonathan Lee stands at the predator-proof fence at Hamilton Sanctuary. Picture: Chris Doheny

All is being revealed about the elusive life of the Eastern Barred Bandicoot thanks to a live camera at a Hamilton sanctuary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.