All is being revealed about the elusive life of the Eastern Barred Bandicoot thanks to a live camera at a Hamilton sanctuary.
A 'Bandicam' at the Parklands Bandicoot Reserve is an answer to the age-old question of what the endangered marsupials get up to.
The reserve was the first predator-free enclosure created to support the species' recovery after the last remaining wild population on the Australian mainland was recovered from the Hamilton tip in the 1980s.
The bandicoots were found to be using old car bodies to escape predation from cats and foxes.
The new, $17,000 camera is the brainchild of the Victorian Government, Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority and Southern Grampians Shire Council.
Minister for the Environment and Climate Action Lily D'Ambrosio said the initiative built on the success of Hamilton's 'Platycam' at Grange Burn which was installed in March.
"Bandicam and Platycam let Victorians connect with our wonderful wildlife from wherever they are in the world," she said.
"We've invested more in our precious wildlife than any other Government in Victoria's history, working to stop the decline of native plants and animals and improve the state's natural environment."
