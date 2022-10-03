The Standard

Inside Racing: Submissions open for 'Jump' charity party

By Tim Auld
Updated October 3 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Tom O'Connor is excited by the return of the program.

SUBMISSIONS have opened for this year's Warrnambool Racing Club 'Jump' Charity Party initiative. The initiative which is an annual process run by the club seeks a community partner for its May Racing Carnival and Community Race Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.