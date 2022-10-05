Lots of fun events on offer this seniors festival

The Victorian Seniors Festival marks its 40th year with an exciting line-up of entertainment, outings, come-and-try sessions and downright great fun throughout October.
As usual, there's something for everyone and plenty of reasons to get out and about around Warrnmabool with friends.
The festival kicked off with Celebration Day at Fed Square on Sunday, October 2, but there is still plenty more fun to come!
This delightful tour on Friday, October 7 is a fundraiser for Live tor Lily - a foundation to cure childhood cancer.
The tour will include visits to three gardens in the Terang/Noorat area which will showcase stunning new Spring growth and flowers.
Independent mobility over uneven ground and gravel is required for this trip. Please be prepared for all weather conditions. Tour will be postponed if forecast is for inclement weather.
Meet: Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum Carpark at 9am for a 9.15am departure. Return at 3.30pm.
Cost: $45 Bookings essential: 5559 4920
Meet with Archie Gardening Volunteers for an informal chat about the plants, that grow so well in our courtyards and brighten up the Centre. Potted cuttings generously grown by our volunteers will be available for sharing. Participants are welcome to bring small cuttings to share as they wish.
When: Wednesday, October 12, 10.30am-11.30am
Venue: Archie Graham Community Centre
Enquiries: 5559 4920
Suitable for 3-6 year olds and their special "older person". Enjoy listening to a dedicated storytelling session followed by a creative activity.
When: Wednesday, October 12, 11am-12pm
Venue: Warrnambool Library
Enquiries: 5559 4990
Come and ride with a social cycling group who ride regularly on Warrnambool's fantastic bike paths and trails. Bikes and trikes available for hire $5.10/session. Morning tea provided at the bike shed after the ride.
When: Friday, October 14, 9am-11am
Venue: Meet at bike shed at Shipwreck Holiday Park
Bookings essential for new riders: 5559 4920
Note: 9am new riders to be fitted with bikes/10am ride out with the group
Pick up your free official festival program from Coles stores or your local council or library. Visit whatson.warrnambool.vic.gov.au.
