Lots of fun events on offer this seniors festival

October 5 2022 - 10:00pm
Grandparents Storytime is at Warrnambool Library on October 12. Picture Shutterstock.

The Victorian Seniors Festival marks its 40th year with an exciting line-up of entertainment, outings, come-and-try sessions and downright great fun throughout October.

