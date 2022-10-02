The Standard

Premier Cricket wrap: Duo impress for Bombers, young gun tests himself against UAE team

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 10:24pm
Brierly Christ Church product Hannah Rooke got her season off to a start on Sunday for EMP.

South-west duo Milly Illingworth and Hannah Rooke played strong roles for Essendon Maribyrnong Park in Sunday's double-headers to kick off the Victorian Premier Cricket women's season.

Sports Journalist

Local News

