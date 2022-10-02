South-west duo Milly Illingworth and Hannah Rooke played strong roles for Essendon Maribyrnong Park in Sunday's double-headers to kick off the Victorian Premier Cricket women's season.
The exciting local products both lined up for the Bombers' first XI team, who managed to start with one win and one loss.
Illingworth, an emerging speedster from Port Campbell who attends Emmanuel College in Warrnambool, took 1-27 from four overs against reigning premiers Melbourne and 0-16 against Carlton, impressing with her pace with the new-ball.
Her scalp was an important one, removing Demons captain-coach Teagan Parker for 43.
Brierly Christ Church youngster Rooke also impressed despite not taking a wicket, bowling five overs across both matches at an economy under six an over.
Her spell of 0-19 against the Demons from four overs was crucial in holding the reigning women's premiers to 4-104 from 20 overs, particularly as they looked to accelerate the innings through the middle.
North Warrnambool Eels export Tommy Jackson, meanwhile, tested himself against an international opponent on Saturday.
With the men's Premier season delayed by a week, the emerging Geelong star and former Victorian rookie lined up for the Cats in a Twenty20 World Cup warm up match against the UAE.
The right-hander struck 14 from 11 balls before being struck LBW as the Cats fell by 57 runs at the Cattery.
The Cats will also host practice matches against the UAE on Tuesday and Thursday.
