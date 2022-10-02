The Standard

Ciaron Maher-trained Smokin' Romans wins Turnbull Stakes at Flemington on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated October 2 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:07am
Ethan Brown and Ciaron Maher celebrate Saturday's win. Picture by Colin Bull

SMOKIN' Romans raced into favouritism for the $5 million Caulfield Cup following a convincing victory in Saturday's $1 million Turnbull Stakes at Flemington.

