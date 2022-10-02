SMOKIN' Romans raced into favouritism for the $5 million Caulfield Cup following a convincing victory in Saturday's $1 million Turnbull Stakes at Flemington.
The New Zealand bred galloper who is trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace was ridden by Ethan Brown beating Maximal by more then a length with Young Werther back in third spot.
Bookmakers installed Smokin' Romans as the $5 favourite for the Caulfield Cup on the back of his win in Saturday's group one classic.
Maher is hoping the form line from the Turnbull remains strong this spring, as five of the last ten winners have won either the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate or Melbourne Cup in the same year.
Smokin' Romans must be a strong Caulfield Cup chance going on his win.- Ciaron Maher
"Traditionally going forward the Turnbull has been a strong form race for the spring majors," the Winslow training export told The Standard.
"I've got my fingers crossed the same can happen again this year. Smokin' Romans must be a strong Caulfield Cup chance going on his win in the Turnbull and with him dropping significantly in weight for the Caulfield Cup from his run in the Turnbull. He drops to 51.5kgs in the Caulfield Cup which is a massive weight drop from the 55.5 kgs, he carried in the Turnbull.
"I thought it was a well judged ride by Ethan. Ethan will miss the ride on Smokin' Romans in the Caulfield Cup as he'll be heading up to Sydney for the ride on Snapdancer in the Everest. It looks likely Jamie Kah will have the ride on Smokin' Romans in the Caulfield Cup.
"I don't think she'll have any problems getting down to the 51.5kgs."
Maher is no stranger to winning the Caulfield Cup. He trained Jameka to win the 2016 race before joining forces with Eustace. On the back of Smokin' Romans Turnbull victory bookmakers slashed his price for the Melbourne Cup from $31 to $17.
