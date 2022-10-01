ADAM O'Connor is looking forward to plenty of light-hearted banter from mates and patrons at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel after he has his locks shaved off as part of Mullets for Mental Health.
September is Mullets for Mental Health month but O'Connor will wait until Friday, October 14 to have head shaved as part of a fund-raiser for the worthy cause.
With suicide the leading cause of death in males aged 18-24 in Australia and about 60 per cent of people not seeking help for mental health, the 19-year-old thought he would help raise awareness in the region.
"I've been a barman at the pub for more than four years so when the locks come off on October 14 I'm expecting to get a good ribbing," O'Connor told The Standard.
"September is Mullets for Mental Health month but the reason I'm waiting to October 14 is there's no focus on the footy finals then. The best thing about having the head shaven in October is it's not in the middle of winter. I reckon my head would get pretty cold then.
"I've had a few friends and know other people who have struggled with mental health issues and after talking to regulars at the pub like Mick Mahony and Sharon O'Keeffe I decided to get the mullet taken off. It's all about making people aware there's support out there to help them if they're struggling."
The Woolsthorpe resident said he had been growing his mullet for more then 18 months.
"I must admit I'm going to miss the mullet but it's coming off for a great cause," he said.
"I've received great support from management and staff at the pub plus the locals to the idea but I'm hoping more people will put in a few dollars for the great cause. We've got a big night planned on October 14. There's a band and plenty of other activities organised for the night."
People wishing to donate can visit the Woolsthorpe Union Station website or make donations at the hotel on or prior to the event.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.