Time to speak up, have your say

In eight weeks we will go to the polls to elect a new state government.
The major parties have made recent elections a battle between their leaders. This presidential-style campaigning might work for some but here in the south-west we expect more depth. This election will be fought on local issues.
That's why we launched a survey this week calling for you to tell us what issues matter most to you. Our aim is to campaign on your behalf on those issues. So when Premier Daniel Andrews makes just his second visit to Warrnambool in his eight-year reign at some point during the campaign, we will ask him how he and his party, if re-elected, will address those topics. And if Liberal leader Matthew Guy returns after two visits already this year, we will do the same.
But the campaigning can't just start and end with Mr Andrews and Mr Guy. Local candidates cannot hide behind their leaders. The campaign is a long, arduous job interview for candidates, you as voters deserve to know who will represent you and our community in the best way possible. You need to be sure the person you vote for will act in your best interests and the region's.
Health, roads, education, transport, cost of living, housing and environmental issues are already hot topics. But tell us what you think are the most important.
This election will be different for many in the south-west. Some will vote in seats foreign to them after boundary changes. Lowan, which stretches from north of Nhill to Horsham and Hamilton, now extends as far south as Mortlake and almost Ellerslie. Polwarth now stretches from Boorcan to Geelong, including Port Campbell but has lost the Mortlake district. South West Coast, which includes Warrnambool and Portland has been stretched eastward to include Peterborough and Terang. While Lowan is one of the state's safest seats, held by the Nationals' Emma Kealy, Polwarth and South West Coast are far from safe.
We have seemingly emerged from the pandemic but our economy is changing. Just about every industry or profession is short of staff, dairy farmers, while enjoying record high milk prices, are facing significant cost pressures and production is declining, soaring land prices jeopardise future growth and new entrants, tourism is struggling and individually rising costs of living show no sign of slowing. So, over the next eight weeks, we are committed to delving into the issues so we can give you the information you need to make an informed decision.
Yesterday marked the 150th anniversary of The Standard's first edition.
Who would have thought that four-page paper produced in 1872 just around the corner from our current office would create such a lasting legacy?
I often wonder what co-founders William Fairfax and Henry Laurie would make of The Standard's history. Did they ever think the newspaper would be an integral part of the community for 150 years?
The Standard's history is our region's history.
Wars, recessions, fires, famines, floods, triumphs and tears have been documented in countless pages and now online.
I grew up with a copy of The Standard landing on the front lawn of my family's west Warrnambool home. I watched curiously as my now soon-to-be 92-year-old father Ron read the news of the day. He would then scan the classifieds. "Just checking to see I'm not in here," he mused as he turned to the death notices before moving to the crossword and comics.
Like many children, Wendy's colour-in competition was my first interaction with the paper. I used to admire my older sister's neat, precise pencil strokes that always stayed within the lines. I also admired the blue certificates she received for entries judged the best.
I was never so neat and generally received a yellow certificate for entries deemed to be third-best. Ash Wednesday fires ravaged the south-west in 1983. I still remember standing on the West Warrnambool Primary School oval looking up at the eerie smoke-filled sky wondering what was happening.
A special edition was produced in the aftermath and all proceeds went to help survivors. I remember sitting at the kitchen table with tears running down my face as I read the harrowing stories of devastated families.
The paper was the source of trusted information. It reported the news, galvanised the community and celebrated the re-build. The journalism seed was planted.
The Standard is no longer just a newspaper; like many mastheads, it has had to evolve to survive technology and consumer-habit changes.
Change has been a constant in the industry for the past decade, probably longer. While the way we deliver content has changed, our role has not. The incredibly talented, hard-working team of locals at The Standard records history daily. We still report what's happening, what matters, provide information, celebrate winners, champion causes, hold authorities and elected officials to account and connect our community.
I am incredibly proud and humbled to lead The Standard for such a milestone. Thank you to you, our loyal readers. We couldn't have got this far without you.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
