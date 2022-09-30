The Standard

Fortunate Kiss hoping for better luck at Flemington racecourse

By Tim Auld
September 30 2022 - 6:00am
Daniel Bowman is hoping for luck at a metropolitan race meeting.

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Daniel Bowman hopes his promising mare Fortunate Kiss can atone for unlucky runs in her recent starts when she lines up in the $300,000 group two Rose Of Kingston Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

