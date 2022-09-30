WARRNAMBOOL trainer Daniel Bowman hopes his promising mare Fortunate Kiss can atone for unlucky runs in her recent starts when she lines up in the $300,000 group two Rose Of Kingston Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
Fortunate Kiss was held up for clear running near the 500-metre mark in the Let's Elope Stakes before running eighth in the group two event at Flemington on September 10. The group one-winning trainer said it was frustrating to see Fortunate Kiss have no luck at vital stages in races she'd contested during her career.
"It's just ridiculous how unlucky Fortunate Kiss has been in her races," Bowman told The Standard.
"I just throw my hands up in the air and say 'not again' after she gets held up or blocked for a run.
"It's very frustrating and tough on her owners but that's racing. We've drawn a good barrier in the Rose Of Kingston. She'll probably be travelling mid-field in the run and I hope the runs come when there needed."
Fortunate Kiss had a track gallop over 1000 metres at Coleraine last Monday, to round out her work for Saturday's contest.
"She was not asked to do much but she went to the line strongly at the end of the gallop," he said.
"We'll see how she performs in the Rose Of Kingston before making any other plans for her next start. There's plenty of options open to us but we'll have a clearer idea after the Rose Of Kingston."
Fortunate Kiss, who is to be ridden by Harry Coffey, is a $9.50 chance in the early betting markets for the race. The four-year-old has won two of her 13 starts.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has three runners on a tough nine-race program. He saddles up The Garden in a $175,000 listed race. Street Delight and Aurora's Symphony are his other runners.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.