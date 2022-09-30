Brierly-Christ Church captain Mark Murphy admits he is "pinching himself" over a "surreal" opportunity afforded to him by the Melbourne Renegades.
The star all-rounder, who won this year's Renegades' Recruit, was named in the club's 12-man Academy squad to play T20 games against Scotland and Namibia next week in Wangaratta.
An excited Murphy is looking to soak up the unique experience and make the most of it.
"For me (I'm hoping to) just enjoy it as much as I can and just not die wondering I suppose," he said.
"Just play the way I want to play. I think it'll be a good thing knowing that I can just go out and give it my all and not have too much pressure on performing.
"I think that's a good thing. I'll take that attitude and it's the exact same attitude I went down with when I did the recruit. A bit of a nothing-to-lose attitude and that's the way I want to go out and play and see how well I can get the best out of myself."
The Renegades' squad includes four BBL-listed players, including rising Victorian stars Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mackenzie Harvey, and will be coached by former Victoria wicket-keeper Adam Crosthwaite.
The Bulls skipper is eager to see his teammates' professionalism and how they prepare themselves for games. He hopes he can feed off their talent against the world-class opposition.
On the field Murphy expects to be utilised in a batting role but isn't concerned where he bats.
"I open the batting in twenty20s down here and bat middle order in the one-dayers so I'm pretty versatile," he said.
"Whether it's early or late, it doesn't really bother me, I can try and adapt my game to the situation of the match."
Bulls coach Lachi Rooke said the club was proud of Murphy and his achievement.
"As a club it's fantastic and we know that Mark's been a quality player, not just at the club but around the league for a long, long time," he said.
"Three-time league best and fairest speaks volumes. It's just great that he's been able to get an opportunity to show how good he is. I think that's the best part that through the Renegades' Recruit he's been able to show what we've probably known for a long time that he can potentially match it with the best around Victoria."
The Renegades Academy faces Scotland on Wednesday at 10am before playing Namibia the following day at 10am.
Brierly-Christ Church opens its Warrnambool and District cricket campaign just over 24 hours later but the Bulls captain expects to lead his team out against West Warrnambool.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.