The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Panmure stroke victim calls for increased funding

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 2 2022 - 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Coate-Kibeiks, pictured with her daughter Olive, wants awareness about strokes to improve. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Panmure woman is thankful her partner recognised she had experienced a stroke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.