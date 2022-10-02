A Panmure woman is thankful her partner recognised she had experienced a stroke.
Alison Coate-Kibeiks was only 40 when she suffered an ischemic stroke four years ago.
"I was lucky she called for the ambulance very quickly," Ms Coate-Kibeiks said.
However, she said she believed there needed to be more promotion of the signs of a stroke.
"Every second literally counts, as millions of brain cells die rapidly without blood provided," she said.
Ms Coate-Kibeiks admits she thought strokes only affected older people.
"More advertising for young stroke is needed," she said.
"I was 40 and thought stroke only occurred in 80-year-olds."
Ms Coate-Kibeiks spoke about her experience to coincide with the Stroke Foundation's week of action.
The foundation called on the state government to invest in two evidence-based, focused programs, including a $10 million investment in the F.A.S.T. signs of stroke education program.
It also wants funding to improve post-stroke support.
Stroke Foundation chief executive officer Sharon McGowan said it was time for change.
"We have a wonderful community that, for so long, has done the heavy lifting when it comes to supporting Stroke Foundation and the important work we do," she said.
"It's time that the next state government shares the load and invests in initiatives to increase awareness of stroke and provide support to enable survivors to recover well across Victoria."
Ms McGowan said it was alarming that the Foundation's recent 2022 annual F.A.S.T. awareness survey found that a staggering 39 per cent of Melburnians and 31 per cent of regional Victorians would not recognise any of the most common signs of stroke.
Ms Coate-Kibeiks said she also believed more funding was needed for after stroke care.
She said she found it difficult to cover some of her medical costs after her stroke.
Ms Coate-Kibeiks said it was a long process to access NDIS funding.
Ms McGowan said in Victoria, 26 per cent of people who have a stroke leave hospital without a discharge plan, leaving them to find their own way through their recovery.
This gap means their recovery takes longer, and puts them at high risk of more strokes, and an ongoing reliance on Victoria's already stretched health and disability support services, she said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
