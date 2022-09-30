Gun and weapons found in police raid, man arrested

A 34-year-old Glenthompson man has been charged after a .22 calibre rifle and weapons were located by police in a raid at his home.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said officers from the Portland and Hamilton CI units and Hamilton and Dunkeld uniform members were involved in executing a search warrant about 8am at an address in Henry Street, Glenthompson.
Officers found a .22 calibre rifle, a crossbow, knuckle dusters, a slingshot, a taser and a small amount of cannabis.
The man was arrested, interviewed and charged with six firearms, weapons and drug offences.
He has been bailed to appear in the Hamilton Magistrate Court on February 1 next year.
Detective Senior Constable Scott Lenehan, of the Hamilton police CIU, said it was believed the rifle had been used as a farm gun and had been previously obtained from a deceased estate.
He said the gun was not registered and the arrested man was not licensed.
"We're very pleased with the result of the execution of the warrant. It's taken an unregistered firearm out of the community," he said.
"Anyone with information about firearms, weapons or drugs is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Without that crucial information from the public, police members cannot do our jobs to the best of our ability," he said.
