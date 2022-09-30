The Standard
A unregistered .22 calibre rifle was seized in a police raid early Friday morning

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:32am
Gun and weapons found in police raid, man arrested

A 34-year-old Glenthompson man has been charged after a .22 calibre rifle and weapons were located by police in a raid at his home.

