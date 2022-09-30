Heavy haulage on the way to truck rollover

UPDATE, Friday, 1.20pm:
Heavy haulage is on the way to the scene of a truck rollover on the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road near the intersection with Ettrick Road.
VicRoads officials are on site at 1pm and heavy haulage is expected to soon arrive from Horsham.
The truck, believed to be carrying cattle, rolled about 9.30am Friday north of Tyrendarra.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the single-vehicle collision.
A Portland police spokesman said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Portland Base Hospital.
He said it was believed that cattle escaped from the crashed truck after the accident.
Earlier: A man has been taken to the Portland hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle collision on Friday morning involving livestock.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the man was transported to the Portland Base Hospital with no obvious injuries.
The collision happened on the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road at Homerton, north of Tyrendarra, at about 9.30am Friday.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
What matters most to you? Have your say ahead of state election.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.