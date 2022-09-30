Cows euthanised following truck rollover

UPDATE, 6PM:
COWS have been euthanised after a driver lost control of a truck north of Tyrendarra on Friday morning.
Heywood Police Sergeant Tim Chester said the 33-year-man from Ballarat was travelling on Tyrendarra-Ettrick Road towards Tyrendarra.
"It looks like he's lost control around the bend, come off the road and caused the trailer to tip," Sergeant Chester said.
"The truck was full of cattle, it was loaded with 60 head of cattle.
"Unfortunately 12 were euthanised at the scene."
Sergeant Chester said the driver was taken to Portland District Health for observations.
He said the man was travelling from Heywood to Warrnambool.
Sergeant Chester said the cause was still being investigated.
UPDATE, 1.20pm:
Heavy haulage is on the way to the scene of a truck rollover on the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road near the intersection with Ettrick Road.
VicRoads officials are on site at 1pm and heavy haulage is expected to soon arrive from Horsham.
The truck, believed to be carrying cattle, rolled about 9.30am Friday north of Tyrendarra.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the single-vehicle collision.
A Portland police spokesman said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Portland Base Hospital.
He said it was believed that cattle escaped from the crashed truck after the accident.
Earlier: A man has been taken to the Portland hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle collision on Friday morning involving livestock.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the man was transported to the Portland Base Hospital with no obvious injuries.
The collision happened on the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road at Homerton, north of Tyrendarra, at about 9.30am Friday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Long-time senior journalist
