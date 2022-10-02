Buyers wanting luxury homes in a dress circle Warrnambool location are prepared to pay much more than they were about seven years ago, according to Charles agent Penny Adamson.
"The top end of the market used to be $1 million and you could count those sales on one hand," Mrs Adamson said.
"Today the top end of the market is around $2 million to $4.5 million."
Mrs Adamson said despite volatile global activity, the region's commodity prices, including dairy grain and the red meat sector remained strong.
"Seasonal conditions are looking favourable heading into spring and as a result the flow-on effect of strong economic cash flow into our regions towns will continue to be substantial," she said.
"Term deposits and cash on hand is strong, supported by many cash transactions at the top end of the market."
Mrs Adamson said she had a number of stunning luxury properties available.
"I have a number of high end properties on the market," she said.
Mrs Adamson said the price points varied from $1.8 million to more than $4 million.
She said there was interest from both local and Melbourne buyers.
" Buyers love Warrnambool's ease of living, lifestyle, health services and commutability and most importantly our real estate represents at the high end value for money," Mrs Adamson said.
She said a number of seachangers were looking to purchase properties in the city, with many now able to work from home.
One property that is creating a flurry of interest is a six-bedroom house in Mahogany Place.
Built by a local doctor in 1990, the sprawling property boasts stunning river views and includes a tennis court.
"I have had more than 10 inspections of the property and buyers are predominantly local, with Melbourne and Bellarine interest too," Mrs Adamson said.
The property is being sold via expressions of interest, which close on Thursday, October 27.
Mrs Adamson said the house was expected to fetch between $1.8 and $1.95 million.
There has also been a lot of interest in a four-bedroom property at Snell Court, which also boasts stunning river views.
It is set on more than 2000 square metres and boasts an indoor swimming pool, spa and sauna.
The house also has a six-car garage and private balconies, which are perfect for entertaining.
It is expected to sell for between $2.4 and $2.6 million, while a 4000-square metre block with river views in the city's Motang estate is also creating a lot of interest.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
