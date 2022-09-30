A Rossander cow and calf sold for $6250 at the first dispersal sale for the Warrnambool stud on Friday.
Nutrien Livestock agent Kieran Johnstone said people travelled from as far as northern NSW and Tasmania to attend the sale.
"It just goes to show how sought after the Rossander cattle are," Mr Johnstone said.
"There was high demand from both studs and commercial prospective buyers."
The stud's 2019 drop Q cows were top quality, according to Mr Johnstone, and sold for between $5000 and $5500.
"They were very good quality, considering they've come through a very tough winter," Mr Johnstone said.
Q dry cows PTIC for autumn calving made $3050, while mixed age cows - registered and non-registered - made between $4800 and $5500.
Mixed age dry cows - TPIC for autumn calving - made between $2500 and $2900.
Registered spring calving R heifers fetched between $4300 and $5000, while R heifers PTIC for autumn calving went for between $3550 and $4500
Unjoined S heifers were snapped up for between $2000 (unregistered) and $2400 (registered).
"All in all it was a very good sale," Mr Johnstone said.
T steers went for $1770 or 951c/kilogram and $1540 or 1000c/kilogram.
"The majority went back to stud, which is driven by the feed that's around and potentially coming at the moment.
"There was a big range of buyers - including a lot of local buyers.
"I think it would be a very good result for the Rossander program."
Mr Johnstone said Rossander cattle were highly sought after, with Alison Anderson and her late husband Andrew proving very successful at rural shows across Australia over the years.
"It's a very prestigious Angus line of cattle," he said.
Mr Johnstone said the second stage of Rossander's dispersal sale would be held in December.
Stud owner Alison Anderson attended the sale and thanked staff at the saleyards for their support over the years.
Rossander Angus was established in 1966.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
