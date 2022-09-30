The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Huge crowd attends Rossander dispersale sale at Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A huge crowd attended the Rossander dispersal sale at Warrnambool on Friday. A second dispersal sale will be held in December. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Rossander cow and calf sold for $6250 at the first dispersal sale for the Warrnambool stud on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.