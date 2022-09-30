Coaches to replace Warrnambool trains for some of the journey

The Standard
Coaches to replace Warrnambool trains for some or all of the journey

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
Coach replacements will run on the Warrnambool line for more than a week from Saturday with passengers encouraged to allow additional time for their journey.

