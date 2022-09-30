Coaches to replace Warrnambool trains for some of the journey

Coach replacements will run on the Warrnambool line for more than a week from Saturday with passengers encouraged to allow additional time for their journey.
V/Line is conducting upgrade works and maintenance to the Warrnambool line from September 30 to Sunday October 9.
Coaches will replace trains between Geelong and Southern Cross.
Trains will continue to run between Geelong and Warrnambool except for the 5.39pm Warrnambool to Southern Cross service on Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4, which will be replaced by coach for the entire journey.
V/Line has advised passengers to allow an additional 60 minutes travel time for their journey.
Passengers can download a temporary timetable from the V/Line website to plan their journey.
Customers with accessibility needs are asked to call 1800 800 007 before travelling.
