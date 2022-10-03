The Standard
Healthcare, manufacturing and agriculture top injury claims in south-west: WorkSafe

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:59am, first published 12:30am
A work-related truck crash resulted in a below-knee amputation for Warrnambool's Darren Smith, forcing the self-employed plumber to find a new way of living and working. He will lead a webinar for WorkSafe in October.

Latest WorkSafe data shows the highest number of injury claims across the south-west come from the healthcare and social assistance industry.

