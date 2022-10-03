Latest WorkSafe data shows the highest number of injury claims across the south-west come from the healthcare and social assistance industry.
The 101 claims were from the 2021-22 financial year and included Warrnambool City Council, Moyne, Corangamite, Glenelg and Southern Grampians shire data.
It's at least the third year in a row the industry has topped the claims chart, with manufacturing (76) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (75) proving the next most common, totalling 488 injury claims accepted by WorkSafe across the Western District.
Sadly, one work-related fatality was also recorded in the past 12 months but that was two less than the previous financial year.
The most common causes of injury were body stressing (169) followed by falls, slips and trips (114) and being hit by moving objects (106).
Most of those injuries related to musculoskeletal systems (170) wounds, lacerations and amputations (82) and traumatic tendon, muscle and ligament injury (82).
The report precedes WorkSafe's Health and Safety Month, with a two-day roadshow planned for Portland on October 19 and Port Fairy and Warrnambool on October 20. It'll be the first tour to the region since 2019.
Warrnambool business owner and 2022 Health and Safety Month ambassador Darren Smith will feature in a webinar on October 24.
Mr Smith's right leg was amputated after a work-related vehicle accident in 2016. He said he'd share his return-to-work journey in an effort to help and inspire others.
"It is so important to engage in your rehabilitation and attempt to get back to work in any role as quickly as possible - any time you're sitting at home and not engaged, you're going down a rabbit hole," Mr Smith said.
"I've come out of the whole thing with a huge sense of gratitude for all the care I've been afforded along the entire journey, there has been support all along the way."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard.
