Terang Mortlake export Lewis Taylor is remaining upbeat as he weighs up his football future.
The 27-year-old was delisted by Sydney on Friday morning after 124 AFL games - 112 with Brisbane and 12 with the Swans.
The midfielder-forward appeared once for the Swans in 2022, as an unused substitute in round 15, but received team of the year honours in the VFL after averaging an impressive 29.3 possessions a game.
"It obviously is disappointing when you hear the news but I mean I can't get too down about it," Taylor told The Standard.
"I've never really been someone to get too down about it all but it's still sort of pretty fresh to be honest. We just had our best and fairest last night and stuff like that, so it is what it is.
"(You) can't bloody get too down in the dumps about it."
The 2014 AFL Rising Star winner admitted he hadn't fully decided what his next career move would be.
He is heading to Brisbane with his partner and then will visit his brother in Katherine.
"I'll just go see a bit of family and some friends and then I'll probably work something out just after that I'd say," he said.
"I'll still be able to hopefully help someone out whenever I decide to play footy or wherever I decide to play. Once I've figured a bit more out I'll be able to put something in place and work something out."
Due to COVID-19 impacting the amount of reserves football played across the past three years, Taylor's opportunities to impress at the Swans were limited.
The former Geelong Falcon said he wouldn't "go around making excuses" in light of his delisting and added he enjoyed his time in the VFL this year.
"Obviously the last two years we didn't really get full seasons or anything but we had a pretty good year in the VFL this year, so it was pretty enjoyable," he said.
"We had some good players in the VFL. We went out in straight sets but it was still good to play a couple of finals and then we cheered the boys on for those last couple of (AFL) finals.
"All in all it was a pretty good year for the club in general which was good."
Across his 10-year career at the highest level Taylor pointed to some individual moments that he would look back fondly on.
He listed his debut in 2014, reaching 100 games with the Lions in 2018 and playing his first game for the Swans in 2020 as highlights but emphasised the importance of the personal connections he'd made.
"You meet some pretty good people over the journey," he said.
"They're probably just a few highlights but it's probably more so the people you meet and the relationships you build along the way, (that's) probably something that will stick around for a while."
