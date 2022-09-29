Accused car torcher caught breaching bail the same days he was in court

A 22-year-old Dennington man who three times breached bail within 24 hours of being released from custody has been warned to make better choice before he's back in court next month charged with stealing and torching cars.
Liam Flaherty, of Russell Street, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to breaching bail three times.
He is scheduled to appear in Warrnambool court on October 12 on charges related to stealing and torching cars.
Flaherty has already spent 120 days in prison on those charges while on remand.
He was released on bail with a curfew condition, which he breached by not being at his home after 10pm that same night.
Then in August Flaherty was back in court and had his bail extended with conditions including he not use alcohol or drugs, not associate with a co-accused, obey a 10pm to 7am curfew and present at his front door of his home when required.
That night about 10.30pm Warrnambool police checked whether Flaherty was at home, but he failed to present at his front door.
Flaherty was back in court on September 16 and his bail address was changed to Russell Street and further extended.
Within 24 hours he was seen and captured on CCTV footage drinking at The Whalers Hotel. His identity was scanned at 10.38pm entering the venue.
A court integrated services program showed Flaherty had attended 10 appointments and been complying with rehabilitative aspects of his bail.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the strict bail conditions were put in place to provide Flaherty with a framework to keep him out of trouble.
He said on one hand he was doing everything possible to comply while Flaherty's other actions were trying to sabotage his rehabilitation.
The magistrate said it was time for Flaherty to make consistent good decisions or he faced not being granted bail in future.
Flaherty was fined $350.
