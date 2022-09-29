The Standard
A 22-year-old Warrnambool man has been warned he has to consistently make better choices

By Andrew Thomson
September 29 2022
Accused car torcher caught breaching bail the same days he was in court

A 22-year-old Dennington man who three times breached bail within 24 hours of being released from custody has been warned to make better choice before he's back in court next month charged with stealing and torching cars.

