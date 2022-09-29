CLOCKS will move forward one hour at 2am on Sunday as Victoria welcomes daylight saving.
The state will lose an hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of sunlight.
The change will allow south-west residents to make the most of the region's beaches. You shouldn't have to worry about re-setting your mobile phone though, it should update automatically (as should your TV, computer and any other device connected to the internet).
The clocks in the car and on the wall though - you'll have to remember to wind them forward.
Best to do it the night before if you've got somewhere to be on Sunday.
Daylight saving will last through to April 2, 2023, when clocks will go back one hour.
Daylight saving is also observed by residents in NSW, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT.
