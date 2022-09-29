The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Daylight saving starts on Sunday, clocks move forward one hour

Updated September 29 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STUNNING: The Standard's photographer Morgan Hancock took this eye-catching sunset shot near Warrnambool's Stingray Bay on Thursday night.

CLOCKS will move forward one hour at 2am on Sunday as Victoria welcomes daylight saving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.