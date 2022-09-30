Editorial: Now's the time to speak up, have your say

In eight weeks we will go to the polls to elect a new state government.
The major parties have made recent elections a battle between their leaders. This presidential-style campaigning might work for some but here in the south-west we expect more depth. This election will be fought on local issues.
That's why we launched a survey this week calling for you to tell us what issues matter most to you. Our aim is to campaign on your behalf on those issues. So when Premier Daniel Andrews makes just his second visit to Warrnambool in his eight-year reign at some point during the campaign, we will ask him how he and his party, if re-elected, will address those topics. And if Liberal leader Matthew Guy returns after two visits already this year, we will do the same.
But the campaigning can't just start and end with Mr Andrews and Mr Guy. Local candidates cannot hide behind their leaders. The campaign is a long, arduous job interview for candidates, you as voters deserve to know who will represent you and our community in the best way possible. You need to be sure the person you vote for will act in your best interests and the region's.
Health, roads, education, transport, cost of living, housing and environmental issues are already hot topics. But tell us what you think are the most important.
This election will be different for many in the south-west. Some will vote in seats foreign to them after boundary changes. Lowan, which stretches from north of Nhill to Horsham and Hamilton, now extends as far south as Mortlake and almost Ellerslie. Polwarth now stretches from Boorcan to Geelong, including Port Campbell but has lost the Mortlake district. South West Coast, which includes Warrnambool and Portland has been stretched eastward to include Peterborough and Terang. While Lowan is one of the state's safest seats, held by the Nationals' Emma Kealy, Polwarth and South West Coast are far from safe.
Our region is facing tough times. Yes we have seemingly emerged from the pandemic but our economy is changing. Just about every industry or profession is short of staff, dairy farmers, while enjoying record high milk prices, are facing significant cost pressures and production is declining, soaring land prices jeopardise future growth and new entrants, tourism is struggling and individually rising costs of living show no sign of slowing. So, over the next eight weeks, we are committed to delving into the issues so we can give you the information you need to make an informed decision.
