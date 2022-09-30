Nestles marquee recruit Tim Ludeman admits he's a "bit rusty" after a two-year break from playing cricket but is excited for the first round of Warrnambool and District matches.
The Nirranda-raised wicketkeeper-batsman returns to the club he last played for in 2004 after a 10-year professional career spent with South Australia, Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Renegades.
His last game came in 2020 for Geelong in Victorian Premier Cricket however Ludeman insists he's hitting them "not too bad" ahead of round one.
"(There's) a bit of nervous energy and a few cobwebs to get out but we'll get there," he said.
During the 2019-20 season Ludeman scored 435 runs for Geelong across all formats at an average of 22.9.
Across his decade playing at the elite level, the keeper appeared in 47 first-class games for the Redbacks and was renowned for his slick glove-work and power hitting.
At one stage he held the record for the fastest 50 in the Big Bash League after scoring a half century for the Strikers in 2014 off just 18 balls.
While he'll try and replicate some of those famous knocks playing for Nestles, the 36-year-old is determined to enjoy his cricket and educate the next generation.
"For me it's just about having fun and passing on some experience and knowledge that I've gained across the journey," he said.
"We've got some good young talent here so it's about passing it on as much as possible."
Nestles has been starved of division one success, having not won a premiership since the 2002-03 season.
Coach Alex Strauch and skipper Jacob Hetherington have been reappointed after the side finished fifth last year, narrowly missing out on its first finals berth since 2011-12.
With the additions of Ludeman and Benalla-Violet Town premiership paceman Robert Saker, the factory look a scarier proposition in 2022-23.
Saker also has experience with Carlton and Northcote at premier cricket level and last season played for Uladulla United in the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association competition.
Ludeman, who expects to be wicketkeeper at some stage during the season, isn't quite sure where his side sits just yet.
"I suppose it's changed a fair bit since I was here last, I'm still working it all out but we'll find out after the first few rounds," he said.
The Factory start their season against Allansford-Panmure on October 8.
