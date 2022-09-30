A treasured family heirloom with ties to British royalty dating back 125 years has been passed down for generations of Isobel Bond's family.
While keepsakes of modern royals are easy to come by, those of our last reigning Queen are not so common.
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away just months after celebrating her platinum jubilee, it reminded the Cobden woman of the item she inherited from her mother.
The scarf that marked the diamond jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1897 was thought to have been sent out from England to her grandmother Francis Wickham.
The Wickham family were among the south-west's early "colonists", emigrating from Kent in England to Australia in 1839 and eventually settling at Wangoom to farm a large parcel of land.
As a child, Isobel remembers the scarf being kept safely folded up in her mum's linen press which has ensured its colour is as vibrant as the day it was made.
"It's so old, that's why I feel it's special," Mrs Bond said.
"It would have been handed down by my grandmother, and my mum was lucky to get this.
"It's a treasure to me and I'm hoping to pass it on to my daughter down the line.
"I'm honoured to have it to think it came out of the family home. I wouldn't wear it. It's just a keepsake. I'm just wondering who else around Warrnambool would have something like that."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
