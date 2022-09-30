The Standard
Cobden woman's treasured family heirloom a rare link to royal history

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
September 30 2022 - 4:00am
Cobden woman Isobel Bond treasures her piece of royal history - a scarf of Queen Victoria's jubilee dating back to 1897. Picture by Anthony Brady

A treasured family heirloom with ties to British royalty dating back 125 years has been passed down for generations of Isobel Bond's family.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

