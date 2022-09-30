The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Corangamite district man on trial accused of raping woman twice

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
September 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man on trial accused of raping woman twice

A Corangamite district man is on trial accused of twice raping a woman he lived with almost two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.