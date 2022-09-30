Man on trial accused of raping woman twice

A Corangamite district man is on trial accused of twice raping a woman he lived with almost two years ago.
The man appeared in Warrnambool County Court this week where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.
In opening addresses a prosecutor told jurors that in October 2020 the then-36-year-old accused man offered the 32-year-old female complainant and her two children a place to live.
He said jurors would hear evidence the woman had been staying at various places before moving in with the man, that they met through a "friend-of-a-friend type situation" and their relationship wasn't a sexual one.
The court heard within days of the move, on October 20, 2020, the man and complainant had a consensual bath together.
The prosecutor said the alleged victim would give evidence that as the temperature of the bath water cooled, the accused man pinned her down and raped her.
He said jurors would also hear evidence the man apologised and asked the woman for a cuddle before again allegedly raping her in a bedroom of his home.
He said the complainant would tell the court she did not consent and protested during the alleged offending.
A barrister representing the accused man said the allegations were "preposterous".
He said the "logical inference" was there was already a sexual relationship between the man and woman if they were "that familiar to get in the bath".
The barrister said the accused man and the complainant had a consensual relationship and jurors would hear they later visited a real estate agent to inquire about sharing a house together.
"This is a case that just defies commonsense," the barrister said.
The trial before Judge Claire Quin continues.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au
In an emergency, call triple-0.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
