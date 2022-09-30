NATHAN Sobey expects to play a slightly different role for Brisbane when he completes an injury comeback in the Bullets' season-opener.
The Olympian - part of the Australian Boomers' history-making bronze medal-winning team in Tokyo - will spend more time as a shooting guard as the Bullets plot a path to the NBL title.
Sobey will suit up against Perth Wildcats on Sunday and is hoping to play extended minutes after battling a knee injury which sidelined him for close to eight months.
The Warrnambool-raised basketballer told The Standard he wouldn't spend as much time running the point.
"With the group we've brought in now and with Jase (Cadee) playing at such a high level as well, I think there will be more opportunities for me to play off-the-ball as a shooting guard," he said.
"It is exciting for me to get back to what was more my natural position when I first started but at the same time there's going to be a fair chunk of the game where I am in that point guard position.
"We will share the load. It is all game-plan specific."
Sobey, who was in the NBL All-Star five in 2021, said he would work into the season.
A knee injured forced him off the court in late February.
The frustration of missing a large chunk of the season - it started late and finished in May due to COVID-19 border restrictions - was evident.
But there were positives. Sobey, 32, travelled to the USA with his family, including American-born wife CC.
The Warrnambool Seahawks championship player also spent invaluable time with his children - Harley, 3, and Oakley, nine months, and visited Warrnambool at Easter.
"I haven't had any time off since I got going since I came home for that year in Warrnambool (in 2016) and from that first season in Adelaide," he said.
"I have been constant ever since. I have never had a break at all so it's been a bit different."
Sobey, who was part of Australia's 2018 gold medal-winning Commonwealth Games team, said his body was still recovering but remained hopeful of another fruitful season in blue and gold.
"I've felt better but that's part of getting older, coming back from injury and doing all the rehab and then obviously I started to implement some minutes in the (pre-season) Blitz," Sobey said.
"I pulled up a little bit sore from that but everything is still progressing the right way which is the best thing.
"I'll continue to keep building over the next month or so and hopefully keep tracking along all right."
He believes the enforced break could help his longevity, given it gave his body time to recover from an arduous schedule.
"I have spoken to a bunch of people about that sort of situation and I think it is probably a sign it was time for me to have a break," Sobey said.
"My body wasn't going to be able to do it non-stop. It was good for me to figure it out what it would look like going forward and getting the most out of my body for as long as I can."
Brisbane, under coach James Duncan, added Australian great and former NBA big man Aron Baynes in the off-season.
Baynes - a teammate of Sobey's at the Tokyo Olympics - will captain the Bullets.
"We have a great bunch of players coming in, obviously Baynesy is the big one," Sobey said.
"Playing with him before I know what he brings and how important he is going to be for us.
"(Then there's) Tyler Johnson, who has played in the NBA for nearly 10 years, and bringing in Devondrick Walker who has had a really good off-season in the NBL1 and is ready for his next stint in the NBL.
"And we've got a bunch of young kids who are really good and have a lot of potential. I am excited for all those guys."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
