WARRNAMBOOL-BORN Dave Hughes could be one of the first comedians inducted into a new hall of fame.
The comedian of more than 25 years is one of 10 nominees vying for votes in the inaugural Australian Comedy Hall of Fame with the inductee/s to be announced at a ceremony in Melbourne on Saturday.
The masterminds behind it are comedy promoters and Melbourne's Basement Comedy Club owners Jeff Kiev and Peter Warsaw.
It "honours the legends who made Australian comedy what it is today" and will be established later in the year at a permanent location in Albury/Wodonga.
Hughes said he hoped the region would get behind him and vote.
"I've always talked Warrnambool up wherever I am, so I feel like I'm very much an ambassador for Warrnambool. I tell people it's underrated," he said.
"I've always supported Warrnambool so I'd like to think Warrnambool would support me."
Hughes is up against Wil Anderson, Carl Barron, Fiona O'Loughlin, Hannah Gadsby, Dame Edna Everage, Austen Tayshus, Hey Hey It's Saturday puppet Dickie Knee, Nick Capper and Sam Pang.
The radio presenter said if he won, he hoped his children might "finally respect what their father achieved".
"They still might not care which would be disappointing," he joked.
Hughes said it was nice to see a hall of fame being set up.
"As a comedian you don't want to take yourself seriously but it would be nice to be in a hall of fame of some sort," he said.
"As an aspiring alumni of Emmanuel College there was a photograph of me up there so that's probably the only place I've been honoured.
"It would be an honour to be inducted into a hall of fame."
Hughes said when he was growing up in Warrnambool there were no comedy shows to watch or any place to perform stand up.
"You had to leave Warrnambool to make it in comedy," he said.
"There's more opportunities in the region now with things like Class Clowns (a Melbourne International Comedy Festival program for teenagers."
Hughes said he got his first taste of comedy watching American stand up comedians including Jerry Seinfield, Roseanne Barr and Rodney Dangerfield on VHS.
To cast your vote click here.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
