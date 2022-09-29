The Standard

North Warrnambool Eels will look to youngsters to cover hole left by departing skipper Nick Butters

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 29 2022 - 9:43am, first published 9:00am
Bailey Jenkinson will lead North Warrnambool after the departure of Nick Butters. Picture by Anthony Brady

North Warrnambool Eels captain Bailey Jenkinson concedes players will have to step-up following star all-rounder Nick Butters' departure.

