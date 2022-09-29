North Warrnambool Eels captain Bailey Jenkinson concedes players will have to step-up following star all-rounder Nick Butters' departure.
Butters, a Vic Country representative, will line-up for Geelong Cricket Association side South Barwon this season after a glittering career with the Eels and Woodford.
During his tenure he skippered 10 Warrnambool and District premierships - three two-day, four one-day and three T20 - as well as two Sungold Cup T20 victories.
"I don't think we can replace him," Jenkinson said of the Eels' life member.
"I think we've just got to fill that hole and someone's got to step-up a bit. Obviously we're not going to be replacing someone of Nick's quality."
The Eels skipper said he and Jackson Grundy would need to step-up with bat-in-hand to fill the void while spinner Austin Sinclair might take some of Butters' overs.
Playing predominantly as an opener last season, Jenkinson amassed 330 runs at an average of 23.7 across all formats while Grundy struck 334 at 19.6, from the middle order. Jenkinson said except for Butters, the side would remain similar to last season's outfit which finished runner-up to Russells Creek in division one.
The Eels leader said bowler Callum Grundy was another youngster who could take his game to a new level.
Jenkinson, who plays football for North Warrnambool Eagles, said he hadn't thought too far ahead about season expectations.
"Hopefully we're competitive again and fighting to be in that top-four or five for finals," he said.
He added the side's pre-season had been strong.
"The weather hasn't been too kind to us the last few weeks but everyone's had a hit and a bowl," he said.
"(We're) pretty keen to get the season going."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
