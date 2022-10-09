Moyne Shire Council has received state government funds to upgrade a boat ramp.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said the funding allocation was from the state government's Victorian Recreational Boating Action Plan.
"We're continuing our significant investment in boating facilities across the south west, including upgrades at Port Fairy boat ramp to ensure locals and visitors have safer and easier access to the water," Ms Tierney said.
"We are working closely with Better Boating Victoria, the Moyne Shire Council, local boaters and other community groups to develop designs for future upgrades at Port Fairy Boat ramp."
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said he was delighted the shire had received funds to upgrade the Moyne River boat ramp.
"Upgrading the Moyne River boat ramp in Port Fairy is a key element of the Port of Port Fairy Masterplan - so this is very welcome funding which will allow us to do important preliminary work to make upgrades shovel ready," Cr Smith said.
He said the Port of Port Fairy Masterplan was one of the council's key priorities.
"We are pleased the Victorian government has recognised this and is helping us progress its implementation.
"We'll work with the government now to finalise the process and ask the community for their feedback on any future upgrades which will form the basis for the design work."
"We look forward to continuing to work with the Victorian Government and Minister Tierney to progress the Port of Port Fairy Masterplan and implement further elements of it into the future."
Minister for Fishing and Boating Sonya Kilkenny said the state government was continuing its investment in recreational boating across the state.
"We're upgrading boat ramps across the state to create more opportunities for families to enjoy the great outdoors by hitting the water," she said.
