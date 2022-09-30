WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids players who finished top-10 at the Australian Junior Club Championships are already preparing for new squad seasons.
The under 14 side surpassed its expectations at the Sydney-based invitational tournament - it had hoped for a top-12 result - after finishing 10th on Thursday night.
Proud coach Shane Smith said the players would now start their new locally-based tournament campaigns.
All bar two players will move up into the under 16 group while Smith will remain as coach of a new-look under 14 team which retains Sophie Smith and Zoe Dobson.
"The under 16s are going to tournaments in two weeks' time and Sophie and Zoe will start in three weeks," Smith said.
"Once a season ends, another one starts."
Warrnambool, which prided itself on its defensive power, won four of its seven games at the Australian Junior Club Championships which attracted some of the country's finest young players.
It fell two points short of Sturt in the playoff for ninth and 10th.
"They played really well and hung in there the whole game, we just couldn't get over the line," Smith said of the 37-35 result.
"The girls exceeded all expectations (at the championships).
"We played some really talented teams which was good and that is the way you grow as a team, handling different competition.
"Certainly in the top-12, teams were just elite."
Indi O'Connor, who also enjoyed a strong netball season with Hampden league club Koroit, led the team with her efforts at both ends of the floor across the seven games and averaged 12 points a game.
She drained a personal best 18 points in the Mermaids' final game.
"Everyone played a role and was able to contribute," Smith said.
"Indi was our mainstay. She was brilliant for the whole tournament and just led the team, both defensively and offensively she's a great player. It was great to be able to coach her."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.