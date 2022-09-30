The future of a century old south-west community organisation is under a cloud.
The Camperdown RSL sub-branch has put out a call for more people to join its committee.
President Alan Fleming said the sub-branch had 34 members, but only three were carrying out the duties associated with 12 porfolios of work throughout the community.
He said over the years there had been 600 members of the sub-branch, which was established in 1918, with 254 members at the organisation's peak in 1953.
Mr Fleming said the committee had to date been unsuccessful in encouraging younger community members to put their hand up to help.
The sub-branch is hosting a public meeting at its Pike Street headquarters on Tuesday.
Mr Fleming and vice president Michael Dixon hope community members will help save the sub-branch by volunteering their time.
"I would be very disappointed if we had to disband," Mr Dixon said.
The two said their main priorities were supporting ex-service personnel in any way they could.
"Our priority is to offer support to anyone who has worn the uniform, their spouse and children," Mr Fleming said.
He said at present there was a lot of work to be done by very few volunteers.
"We are particularly concerned that we have been unable to connect with the younger Veterans in our area to offer them the social and support networks which may be of benefit to them."
Mr Fleming is concerned there were veterans in the district who were unaware of services that were on offer.
He said RSL members could help by putting veterans in touch with support agencies and offering financial assistance if required.
Mr Fleming said the committee would gauge community support on Tuesday and assess in the coming months whether the sub-branch can continue.
He said he would also be disappointed if the sub-branch's memorabilia didn't have a home in the town if it folded.
"I would anticipate a final decision on the future of the Camperdown RSL will not be formalised until the annual meeting in March, 2023," he said.
"This will enable new members sufficient time to become familiar with all aspects of club activities prior to the election of office bearers.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
