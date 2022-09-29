Ex-partner charged with 'heinous' rape after couple split up

A 38-year-old Moyne shire resident has been charged with raping his ex-partner last Saturday night in circumstances police have described as "especially heinous".
Detective Senior Constable Lee Stewart, of the Warrnambool police sex offences and child abuse investigation team, said the accused man and the complainant had been in an on-off relationship for less than two years and there was a full intervention order in place to protect the woman.
Police allege an argument took place last Friday and their relationship ended.
On Saturday the accused called the victim by telephone and it's alleged it was stated their relationship had finished.
Detective Senior Constable Stewart said police alleged the man entered the woman's home while there was another person in the home.
"The accused raped and physically assaulted the victim inside the house," he said.
"He was verbally abusing and using degrading language and after the rape the victim left the room and grabbed her phone.
"The victim dialled Triple Zero (000) and the accused ran out of the house."
The detective said police officers attended soon after being called and seized and photographed a number of exhibits.
"The victim went to the Warrnambool Base Hospital to treat and document her injuries," Detective Senior Constable Stewart said.
"On Sunday the accused man was arrested and transported to the Warrnambool police station for an interview."
The accused man was remanded in custody until Monday when he appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing.
He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear again in court for a committal mention hearing on January 20 next year.
The man has been charged with rape, aggravated burglary, several breaches of an intervention order, persistently breaching his intervention order and assault with intent to commit a sexual offence.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
What are the issues most important to you at November's state election? Have your say and we will then campaign on the issues you choose. Tell us what matters most to you:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.