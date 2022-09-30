Spacious home with stunning views | House of the Week

This is one of those properties that are rarely offered for sale, immaculately presented and meticulously cared for, we know you will be impressed as soon as you step foot inside.
Inspections are a must - from the panoramic views over North Warrnambool to the Wollaston Bridge, to the immaculate design and space. This property has it all!
As you enter this magnificent home you realise just how big it really is.
You are greeted with a sense of space and light, with a large lounge area that flows through to the open plan kitchen, dining and spacious living area.
The ultimate entertainer's hub comprises stainless steel appliances, double oven, gas cooktop and ample storage.
Imagine the nights spent entertaining guests, the dinner parties, cocktail hours and family celebrations in one of the many indoor/outdoor living spaces.
Boasting nine-foot ceilings, wide hallways and Tasmanian oak hardwood floors throughout the property, plus double glazed and tinted windows and a 6kW solar system.
There are two living spaces with gas and electric wood fireplaces, gas central heating and two reverse cycle air conditioners to choose from.
Three generous bedrooms, with impressive master suite with accessible ensuite, walk-in robe and rural outlook - not a bad way to wake up!
A large family bathroom and additional powder room adjoining the laundry.
You will be impressed with the enormous four-car garage with storage options galore!
Plus, there is an ideal man cave, recreational space or turn it into potential home business.
There are also two large water tanks which are approx. 45,000 litres and an underground grey water system.
Among the manicured and well maintained garden, situated on the 1,050-metre lot.
The star of 15 Turner Drive is the panoramic views from the rear deck, sitting in the comfort of your own home watching the sun set.
This property is situated in a quiet area of North Warrnambool, offering the perfect lifestyle with close proximity to Centro Shopping Centre and King's College.
With only a short drive into Warrnambool's CBD and Gateway Plaza this property is definitely one to inspect.
