Some of the south-west's rarest and unique orchid varieties will be displayed this weekend, including those grown in optimal conditions in a specially-built hothouse.
Port Fairy couple Michael and Bernadette Matthews' blooms have flourished in their hydraulic hothouse where the minimum temperature varies from eight to 18 degrees.
Warrnambool and District Orchid Show marshall Rod Dunn said it made for some beautiful viewing and bigger and different blooms than those grown naturally.
The couple began growing orchids 35 years ago. "There's thousands," Mr Matthews said. "I couldn't even put a figure on the genera, let alone the species."
It's on at OLHC Primary School Hall, Selby Road, Saturday and Sunday from 9am.
