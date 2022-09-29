BROADENING players' knowledge is one of the main goals for Western Region under 15 coach Meagan Forth.
The experienced mentor will lead the team at the Netball Victoria state titles in Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday.
The team, which is laden with tall players, will play 18 games consisting of two eight-minutes halves.
"My philosophies really align with what Western Region has tried to achieve over the last 30 years - the experience is more about the growth and development of the players," Forth said.
"I think we've done six training sessions in preparation for the tournament with a balance between practical, strategic and theory.
"I want the girls to take things back to their clubs and share that knowledge with their teammates and their coaches and just to better their netball."
Forth said the format was a challenge for players and coaches.
"Tournament coaching is so, so different to club netball. Club netball you get a lot of time to identify skills and correct it and get that foundational growth, especially for juniors," she said.
"Tournament level is about building on-court connections really quickly and having a strategy for your team and then for me as the coach I have the responsibility to look at our opposition, very quickly identify what we need to do to beat them and get the girls to do that."
The under 15 team has a host of Hampden league players but also two with ties to the Warrnambool and District league.
Nikki Clover is from Timboon Demons while Frankie Butters plays juniors for South Warrnambool and A grade for Old Collegians.
"It was really nice to have a couple of district league girls try-out and I fully encourage that because I think breaking the preconception that only the good players play Hampden (is important)," Forth said.
"A lot of people pay homage to their club roots and play at their local club and sometimes that's district clubs and there's still wonderful players and coaches at district level."
15 under: Elsie Sinnott, Eva Ryan, Frankie Butters, Grace Cleaver, Indigo Sewell, Isobel Sinnott, Kimora Calloway, Matilda Darcy, Nikki Clover, Poppy Myers, Reet Kaur, Shelby O'Sullivan, Meagan Forth (coach).
17 under: Ella Sevior, Grace Taylor, Lara Taylor, Jessica Bouchier, Madsie Phillips, Matilda Sewell, Meg Carlin, Millie Jennings, Molly McLaren, Scarlett O'Donnell, Sienna Batt, Tyleah Barr, Kerri Jennings and Stacey O'Sullivan (coaches).
All-Abilities: Sky Grace, Ashlee Bradford, Rebecca Bradford, Maddison Benson, Jacob Rantall, Brittany Gough, David Childs, Cody Childs, Michael Childs, Marg Morgan (coach).
Umpires: Peta van Bruggen, Leo McGrath.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.