Warrnambool police will hold a National Police Remembrance Day service from 11am on Thursday at the South West TAFE memorial site near the Timor Street/Gilles Street intersection.
Police across Australia will gather to pay tribute to fallen colleagues as part of National Police Remembrance Day.
For the first time since 2019, Victoria Police employees, family, friends, and the community will gather in person across the state to honour the sacrifice of police members who have died in the line of duty.
At this year's service, Senior Constable Bria Joyce will be honoured with a plaque dedicated to her memory on the Victoria Police Memorial Wall on St Kilda Road.
On Friday, April 8 this year, Senior Constable Joyce lost her life when the police vehicle she and Leading Senior Constable Thomas Kinnane were in was involved in a collision near Mildura, where she was working as a member of the local highway patrol.
Leading Senior Constable Kinnane continues to recover from his injuries.
Senior Constable Joyce will be the 175th name added to the Victoria Police Memorial Wall, and she has been posthumously awarded the National Police Service Medal, the National Medal, the Victoria Police Star and the Victoria Police Service Medal.
The service will also honour the contribution and dedication of 12 Victoria police officers, protective services officers, police custody officers and Victorian public servants who have died over the last 12 months through illness or other circumstances.
A number of regional services will be held across the state, including at Warrnambool, Bairnsdale, Bannockburn, Geelong, Hamilton, Korumburra, Mildura, Shepparton, Westgate and Wodonga.
National Police Remembrance Day coincides with Blue Ribbon Day, an initiative of the Blue Ribbon Foundation which raises money for new facilities and equipment at emergency departments named in memory of fallen officers in Victoria's public hospitals.
Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said that every year on National Police Remembrance Day, police members and the community pause to reflect and remember our brave colleagues who had lost their lives.
"This year, we will pay tribute to our fallen colleague Senior Constable Bria Joyce, who was tragically killed while undertaking general duties in April," he said.
"National Police Remembrance Day is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by thousands of men and women who wear the police uniform to serve and protect the community every day, and we honour those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice."
