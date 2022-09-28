The Standard
A service will be held in Warrnambool from 11am Thursday at the memorial site in Gilles Street

By Andrew Thomson
September 28 2022
Police members at the Gilles Street memorial site during last year's Warrnambool service.

Warrnambool police will hold a National Police Remembrance Day service from 11am on Thursday at the South West TAFE memorial site near the Timor Street/Gilles Street intersection.

